Tyra Banks Sounds Off On Bebe Rexha Being Called 'Too Old' At 29: 'She's Stunning' (EXCLUSIVE)

Bebe Rexha has a famous supporter – Tyra Banks! The supermodel shares exclusively with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles her reaction to Bebe being called "too old" to be "sexy" at just 29 years old. What surprisingly compassionate advice does Tyra have for the haters who promote ageism? The icon also recalls the now-viral story of how she gave an aspiring model some unexpected help during an impromptu photo shoot at Beautycon!

