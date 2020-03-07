Also available on the NBC app

Tyra Banks has the best mom! Tyra shares that living in France as a 17-year-old model meant being away from home, and her mom made sure to send some sweet care packages. "I would tell my mom to send me care packages of food to Paris, like Oreos and Fiddle Faddle, and all kinds of stuff like that to have snacks," she told Access Hollywood. "But my mom didn't know I was eating it for breakfast, lunch and dinner!" Tyra also took Access on a fashion flashback through some of her fiercest early runway looks. Plus, the supermodel discussed her new Nine West "Innovators" campaign and explained how she has broken boundaries in her career.

