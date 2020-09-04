Also available on the nbc app

Tyra Banks — the new host and executive producer of "Dancing with the Stars" — spoke to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about the 29th season of the hit ABC dance competition show. Tyra shared her perspective on the show becoming more inclusive by welcoming Britt Stewart, the first Black female professional dancer to join the competition. "One of the first conversations I had when I came on was, 'Let's talk about diversity,'" Tyra explained. "And they said, 'Yes, let's!' And they told me what they were doing, and I felt so good that I didn't have to come in with a batteram and say, 'This is what needs to be done and this is what the change is that you need to do.'" She added, "I didn't have to push and that made me feel good."

Appearing: