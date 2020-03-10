Also available on the nbc app

Back in 2008, Tyra Banks conducted a lighthearted, pun-filled interview on "The Tyra Banks Show" with music superstar Beyoncé, asking her questions about her favorite cheese and other fun topics! The Nine West ambassador told Access Hollywood co-host Sibley Scoles why she didn't want her chat with Bey to be so serious. "She was on some tour for an album and getting asked the same thing over and over and over again. Now, I'm like, 'No, we're going to talk about Brie-yonce!'" she laughed. Sibley then put Tyra to the test with a silly set of questions modeled after her unforgettable conversation with the "Lemonade" songstress.

