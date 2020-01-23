Also available on the nbc app

Tyra Banks has long fought against the cookie-cutter beauty standards of the fashion and modeling industry, but in 2020 the model is fed up. The 46-year-old released a passionate video where she shouted out all the things she hated about the industry, and every pain she had felt over her 28 years in the industry. The model encouraged her fans to do the same, and to make videos shouting at whoever caused them pain in order to turn it into strength. The video was released to promote Tyra’s new venture “ModelLand,” an inclusive model-themed interactive entertainment park that is set to open in late 2020.

