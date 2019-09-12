Tyra Banks' 3-Year-Old Son Is Already Speaking His 4th Language (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Tyra Banks has a mini Renaissance man on her hands! The supermodel and Nine West ambassador dished on motherhood to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles, revealing that 3-year-old son York already speaks three languages and just started adding a fourth! The toddler is still a total mama's boy, though. Tyra admitted that York keeps her up all night – something she knows she'll miss when he gets a little older. As for her personal life, the Sports Illustrated icon admits she dated someone "kinda famous" after a little DM sliding!

