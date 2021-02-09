Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Tyler Posey Reflects On ‘Teen Wolf’ Phenomenon 10 Years Later

CLIP02/09/21
Also available on the nbc app

Tyler Posey chatted with Access Hollywood about his iconic role as Scott in “Teen Wolf,” ten years after the show premiered. Plus, he shares if he’s still friends with his old co-stars like Dylan O’Brien. He also talked about his Audio Up Media podcast, “Valentine’s Day in Hell,” a six part scripted musical-comedy-horror podcast, available starting February 10th via LiveXLive’s PodcastOne.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Tyler Posey, dylan o'brien, Teen Wolf, TV, actors, Podcasts, music
S2021 E011 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.