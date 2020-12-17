Also available on the nbc app

Tyler Perry and his longtime girlfriend Gelila Bekele have ended their relationship. The movie mogul dropped the hint about his split on Instagram on December 17, posting, "This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I'm 51, single, and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I'm going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it." The former couple began dating in 2007 and share one son named Aman Tyler, whom they welcomed in December 2014.

