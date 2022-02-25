Main Content

Tyler Perry Jokes Madea Is 'Still Pissed' About Kim Kardashian Stealing Her Look For Met Gala

02/24/22
Tyler Perry is returning as Madea in the Netflix comedy "A Madea Homecoming"! The actor told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans why this was the perfect time to bring the iconic character out of retirement. Plus, he continued his bit that Kim Kardashian stole Madea's look for the 2021 Met Gala and went into character to explain how "pissed" she was about the situation! "A Madea Homecoming" hits Netflix on Feb. 25.

