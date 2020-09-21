Also available on the nbc app

Tyler Perry earned the Governor's Award at the 2020 Emmys - and he used his acceptance speech to send one powerful message by recalling a beautiful story about a quilt. "Black, white, gay, straight, ex-cons, all coming together to add patches to a quilt that represents diversity at its best. I stand here tonight to say thank you to all of the people who are celebrating and know the value of every patch and every story and every color that makes up this quilt that is our business," he said.

