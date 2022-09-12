Main Content

Tyler James Williams Reflects On Starring In 'Everybody Hates Chris' 17 Years Ago

CLIP09/12/22

Tyler James Williams loves being a part of "Abbott Elementary"! While chatting with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover at the 2022 Emmy Awards, the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominee explained what he thinks makes the comedy series so special. Tyler also reflected on getting his start on "Everybody Hates Chris" 17 years ago. Plus, he hilariously reacted to a fan's tweet about "how sexy he is." "Spread the word! I appreciate you! Spread the word! Let people know! My publicist will pay you!" he joked. "Abbott Elementary" returns Sept. 21 on ABC.

