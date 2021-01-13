Also available on the nbc app

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard are country music's hottest new duo! The singers chatted with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about their new song, "Undivided," which is a timely anthem Tyler wrote while he had COVID-19 and was quarantining in his tour bus outside of his house. Tim revealed that the song hit him in an "internal place" and shared why he just had to be included on the single. Tim also revealed how he "won over" his wife Faith Hill and Tyler gave an update on how it’s been being a father of three. Plus, Tyler set the record straight on feud rumors surrounding Florida Georgia Line.

