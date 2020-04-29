Also available on the nbc app

Tyler Cameron is focusing on his family and stepping up to the plate in the wake of his mother's death. The model joined Venus Williams on Instagram Live for a segment of #CoachVenus x Eleven, during which they both exercised and chatted about life. When Venus asked Tyler to name his biggest motivation while the pair were working out, he said his two younger brothers. "I just lost my mom not too long ago, so now my motivation is to take care of my brothers and make sure they're good," Tyler said.

