Gird your loins because this is a wild ride for sure! "The Bachelorette's" Tyler Cameron will leave you hot and bothered as he dons a sensual robe and reads your super steamy comments you left on his Instagram in ASMR in this exclusive moment with Access Hollywood. The model's dreamy reading will leave you in a state of utter shock as he channels his inner zaddy to give the performance of a lifetime!

