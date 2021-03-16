Also available on the nbc app

Tyler Cameron has Matt James' back. Tyler opened up to Access Hollywood about his pal's dramatic "Bachelor" ending and shared that it was super "tough" for him to watch. The "Bachelorette" alum noted that Matt needs to "figure out his head" before he even considers getting back with Rachael Kirkconnell or dating in general. Tyler also shared his thoughts on Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe taking over as the hosts for the next season of "The Bachelorette" and revealed what he thinks of Hannah Brown's new boyfriend. Plus, the model, who is a paid spokesperson for Optimum Nutrition, spilled his secrets to keeping motivated to workout.

