Also available on the nbc app

Tyler Cameron is shutting down some of his fans in hopes to educate himself and his Instagram followers on the importance of racial justice. "I will stand with all of my brothers and sisters because this is not a country that is safe nor fair for all people. Black lives matter more than anything right now," he wrote alongside a pic of himself protesting alongside his friend Matt James. But when one follower commented "All Lives Matter" on his post, Tyler was quick to fire back and explain why he thinks that phrasing is not ok.

Appearing: