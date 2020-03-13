Also available on the nbc app

Tyler Cameron is trying to make a difference. Just weeks after the death of his mother Andrea Cameron, the Bachelor Nation fan favorite took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking video of his family saying goodbye to his mother to encourage his followers to become organ donors. "We just went through one of the most difficult times of our lives in the Cameron family," the 27-year-old wrote. "We lost our rock, our nucleus, and the one who gave us a home. Our mother was the ultimate servant. She gave us her all until she had nothing more she could give. So we thought. Our mother gave the ultimate gift when she passed away. She was able to give more life. She was able to donate her liver and give someone another opportunity."

Appearing: