Also available on the nbc app

"The Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron is speaking out about his split from Gigi Hadid. The reality star was on People TV's "Reality Check" where he talked about what went down. "Just meeting someone that was great. she's a great person, and I met a great friend," he said. "She's someone that I have a lot of respect for and think highly of, so I met a great person."

Appearing: