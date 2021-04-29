Also available on the nbc app

Tyler Cameron has some major projects up his sleeve! The "Bachelorette" fan favorite and Jupiter, Fl., native – who joined Hannah Brown's season as a general contractor – is returning to his roots. He revealed to fans in a new YouTube video that he's back in Florida working on several different home builds – a trade that runs in the family. "That is my passion. That is what my dad taught me. I'm gonna follow his way, follow his path, learn from him. I'm gonna start digging my own roots here in Jupiter, building my own company, building my own houses," he explained.

