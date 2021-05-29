Main Content

Tyler Cameron Posts Touching Birthday Tribute To Late ‘Angel’ Mom

Tyler Cameron honored his late mother Andrea on what would have been her 57th birthday. The 28-year-old posted a heartfelt tribute alongside sweet snaps of himself posing with his mom. “Happy birthday to my angel. You always have my back. Grateful I got to share these moments with you,” he wrote. Fellow “Bachelor” nation stars left loving comments on the touching post. Cassie Randolph commented, “I loved getting to meet her. She was such a sweet soul and so fun to chat with.”

