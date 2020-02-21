Also available on the NBC app

Do you need a fancy dog pad for your furry friend? Tyler Cameron is the man for you! Tyler, who was a general contractor before he became one of Bachelor Nation's favorite men looking for love on Hannah Brown's season, has a new gig on TV starring in Quibi's upcoming dog house design series dubbed "Barkitecture." The series, which launches in April, will follow Tyler and interior designer Delia Kenza as they "work with doggie parents to build a fully customized dog house that redefines sitting in the lap of luxury."

