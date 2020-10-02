Also available on the nbc app

Tyler Cameron is getting real! The "Bachelorette" alum got candid with Access Hollywood about his current relationship with his ex-Hannah Brown. The model admitted that they have "struggled" being friends for quite some time but are trying to put the past behind them. Tyler also shared that he and Hannah were in "tough places" both emotionally and mentally when they quarantined together at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Tyler also talked about Matt James' upcoming journey as "The Bachelor" and revealed the advice he gave him before filming. Plus, the reality star, who is a paid spokesperson for Optimum Nutrition, talked about joining forces for the brand’s Better Than Before program.

