Tyler Cameron isn't holding back when fans of Hannah Brown suggested that he isn't exactly right for her! Hannah's former "Bachelorette" suitor clapped back at a negative comment left on his latest Instagram post, which included a pic with Hannah. One follower urged fans to "move on" and declared that Hannah will "choose the perfect guy for her" but noted that's "not Tyler." The model fired back, "How many cats do you have?"

