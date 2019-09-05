Tyler Cameron Denies Dissing 'The Bachelorette's' Hannah Brown: 'That Girl Deserves No Shade'

Also available on the NBC app

Tyler Cameron is setting the record straight regarding his thoughts on Hannah Brown. The former "Bachelorette" contestant took to Twitter on Aug. 4 to address a social media comment he "liked" that said he "was throwing shade at HB." Tyler said the "like" was "a complete accident" and that Hannah deserves "nothing but success." "I am grateful for our time together and all that I learned from her," he wrote, adding that he's too "grateful for any shade" in his life.

