Tyler Cameron is seeking prayers from Bachelor Nation during a difficult time. "The Bachelorette" fan favorite was scheduled to host a fun group run with Good Morning America in New York City on Feb. 28 in celebration of National Workout Buddy Day, but he canceled it the afternoon before due to a family emergency. "Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family," he wrote. Fans flooded his tweet with supportive comments and well wishes, and GMA wrote, "Family first, always! Thinking of you!"

