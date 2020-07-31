Also available on the nbc app

Looks like Tyler Cameron is pretty relieved that he dodged the responsibly of being the new "Bachelor" especially now that Matt James is taking over the gig! Tyler was once a top contender to be the hit show's leading man after he won over Bachelor Nation with his good looks and boyish charm while competing for Hannah Brown's final rose, but he never got the spot and it sounds like it might have been for the best. "Being the Bachelor and being the lead is a huge responsibility. Better him than me, for sure," he said on the E!New’s “HappE! Hour” Instagram Live series.

