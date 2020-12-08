Also available on the nbc app

Tyler Cameron is still looking for that special person amid quarantine with a little help from his Instagram DMs! "I am not on the apps, but I'll send some DMs. I shoot my shot — a lot of shots don't get made, but you know, my dad always told me you miss a hundred percent of the shots you don't take. So I'm going to shoot and some don't hit, some do, and it is what it is," he shared on Whitney Port's podcast.

