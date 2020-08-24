Also available on the nbc app

Tyler Cameron is looking back at his time competing for Hannah Brown's final rose on "The Bachelorette," but there are some parts that he doesn't exactly remember. " I get out to go see Hannah. [When] I see her, I basically black out,” he explained. “I freak out [with all] the lights, the cameras. I’ve been, like, watching everyone else go all four times before me. I’m like, ‘Oh, I got this. I got this. Then I get out of the limo and I black out. I don’t even know what I’m saying. I’m talking out of the side of my neck," he recalled on his new YouTube channel.

Appearing: