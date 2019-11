Also available on the NBC app

Michael Vlamis tells Access there are "a lot of questions to be answered" in the episodes ahead in The CW's "Roswell, New Mexico" – including about his character's hand, and if Michael Guerin has other powers. Plus, Michael and Tyler Blackburn talk about why it's so easy to work with each other. "Roswell, New Mexico" airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the CW.

Appearing: