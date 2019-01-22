Tyler Blackburn & Michael Vlamis On Alex & Michael's 'Unexplainable Connection' In 'Roswell, New Mexico'

Also available on the NBC app

Tyler Blackburn and Michael Vlamis speak with Access about the chemistry between their characters, Alex and (alien) Michael, in The CW's "Roswell, New Mexico." And, the actors react to Executive Producer Julie Plec recently saying their characters are her "ultimate" 'ship on the show from showrunner and EP Carina Adly MacKenzie. Plus, what does Alex know about his dad's alien investigation?

