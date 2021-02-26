Jason Halbert has been Kelly's musical director for decades, but you might not know that his daughter, Kennedy Halbert, battled cancer for years. At sixteen, Kennedy was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and she underwent a life-threatening surgery only for doctors to find melanoma in her ankle a little while later. Today Kennedy is cancer-free, but she still experiences unfortunate side effects from years of treatment. Kennedy hopes to give back by doing a live concert to raise $25,000 for the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, an organization that provides programs for young cancer survivors and patients. Be sure to donate at rallyteamwarrior.org.

