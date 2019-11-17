Two Boys With Cerebral Palsy Achieve Their Broadway Dreams As Tiny Tim In 'A Christmas Carol'

Also available on the NBC app

Seven-year-old Sebastian Ortiz and 8-year-old Jai Ram Srinivasan are currently starring as Tiny Tim in "A Christmas Carol" on Broadway, but that's not all they have in common: both boys were diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of 11 months. Access Hollywood stopped by the Lyceum Theatre in New York City to talk to the young actors about the excitement of making their Broadway debut.

