tWitch Gushes Over 'Incredible' Wife Allison Holker: 'She Is A Superhero'

Also available on the NBC app

tWitch has so much love for his wife Allison Holker! The TV personality stopped by Access Hollywood and gushed about his favorite dance partner to Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. The entertainer, who welcomed his third child with Allison back in November, also explained how their parenting has changed with every kid." It's funny because like, you know, at every peep that (the first child made) you're right there on them. And now, when Zaya's (third child) crying, I'm just like, oh, it's probably just because she's tired. She's tired. She will go to sleep in a second," he explained. Plus, tWitch set the record straight on fake DJing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." You can also watch the star on "Ellen's Game of Games" on NBC.

Appearing: