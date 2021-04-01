Also available on the nbc app

Twin YouTube stars Alan and Alex Stokes have pleaded guilty to multiple misdemeanor charges each in connection with two fake bank robberies allegedly orchestrated for a YouTube prank, which resulted in an Uber driver being held at gunpoint by police. The brothers accepted misdemeanor counts of reporting false emergencies and of false imprisonment. A judge sentenced them each to 160 hours of community service and one-year formal probation.

