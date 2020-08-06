Also available on the nbc app

Twin YouTube stars Alan and Alex Stokes are now facing felony charges after they pretended to be bank robbers for a YouTube video. The Orange County District Attorney's Office announced in a press release that the 23-year-olds have been both charged with a felony count of "false imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud, or deceit" as well as one misdemeanor charge of "falsely reporting an emergency." In October 2019, the twins dressed in all black and carried duffel bags filled with cash as they posed as bank robbers for a video they posted titled, "Bank Robber Prank! (Gone Wrong)." The video has since been deleted off of YouTube.

Appearing: