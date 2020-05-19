Also available on the NBC app

"Twilight" fans are mourning the loss of one of the blockbuster franchise's original cast members. Gregory Tyree Boyce, who portrayed Tyler Crowley in the series' first film in 2008, has reportedly died, along with his girlfriend, Natalie. The couple was pronounced dead on May 13, the Las Vegas Medical Examiner confirmed to multiple outlets. Gregory was just 30 years old. His mother spoke out on the devastating loss in an unverified public Facebook post, sharing that her son had been pursuing a career in the culinary world as was working on a wings business with Natalie.

