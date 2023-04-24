CNN and Fox News had some major shake ups on Monday morning! Don Lemon, longtime anchor on CNN, announced that he left the network, noting in a tweet that he was "stunned." "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play," Lemon tweeted. Meanwhile, Fox News also announced on Monday that Tucker Carlson was out. "FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the company stated.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight