Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Troye Sivan Is Taking A Break From Music To Focus Acting: 'It's Hard For Me To Switch Gears'

CLIP02/17/22
Also available on the nbc app

Is Troye Sivan hitting pause on his music career? "Honestly it kind of is, I'm just really full on at the moment with the show ["The Idol"] and it's hard for me to switch gears you know," he told Access Hollywood. "The second I wrap on the TV show I am just going to disappear from the rest of the world and go write an album." The 26-year-old singer has been busy lately focusing on his acting career. He stars in the coming-of-age movie "Three Months" with Brienne Tju and Viviek Karla, which follows a high school graduate who is exposed to HIV. "Three Months" begins streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus on Feb. 23.

Appearing:
Tags: Troye Sivan, Three Months, The Idol, The Weeknd, music, Brienne Tjum Viviek Karla
S2022 E09 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.