Also available on the nbc app

Is Troye Sivan hitting pause on his music career? "Honestly it kind of is, I'm just really full on at the moment with the show ["The Idol"] and it's hard for me to switch gears you know," he told Access Hollywood. "The second I wrap on the TV show I am just going to disappear from the rest of the world and go write an album." The 26-year-old singer has been busy lately focusing on his acting career. He stars in the coming-of-age movie "Three Months" with Brienne Tju and Viviek Karla, which follows a high school graduate who is exposed to HIV. "Three Months" begins streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus on Feb. 23.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 9 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution