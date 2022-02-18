Tracee Ellis Ross 'Did Not Like' Anthony Anderson When They First Met: 'The Bond Was Hard-Earned'
Is Troye Sivan hitting pause on his music career? "Honestly it kind of is, I'm just really full on at the moment with the show ["The Idol"] and it's hard for me to switch gears you know," he told Access Hollywood. "The second I wrap on the TV show I am just going to disappear from the rest of the world and go write an album." The 26-year-old singer has been busy lately focusing on his acting career. He stars in the coming-of-age movie "Three Months" with Brienne Tju and Viviek Karla, which follows a high school graduate who is exposed to HIV. "Three Months" begins streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus on Feb. 23.