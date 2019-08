Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of "Boy Erased," Troye Sivan tells Access how surreal it is to attend the event for his film alongside co-stars Nicole Kidman and Lucas Hedges. And, he shares his hopes that the film will be "a step in the right direction for everyone." But, is he ready for his big concert at the Greek Theatre in LA on Tuesday night?

Appearing: