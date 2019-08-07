Troian Bellisario Gets Real About 'Painful' Truth Of Breastfeeding: 'F**k Pumping'

Also available on the NBC app

Troian Bellisario is getting real about motherhood! In honor of World Breastfeeding Week, the "Pretty Little Liars" star shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her 10-month-old daughter as she opened up about the "painful" realities of having to pump in the middle of the night or on the side of the freeway. "No matter how much I hate pumping or how complicated my relationship with food is, it has been a joy, an honor and a no brainer to feed my daughter this way," she wrote.

Appearing: