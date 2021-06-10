Main Content

Troian Bellisario Details Husband Patrick J. Adams Delivering Baby No. 2 In The Car

Just days after Troian Bellisario and hubby Patrick J. Adams announced the arrival of their second kiddo Elliot, the pair opened up about their daughter's delivery - and it was a pretty wild ride. On a recent episode of "Katie's Crib" podcast, the couple detailed to host Katie Lowes what it was like for the "Pretty Little Liars" alum to give birth in the hospital parking garage, sharing, "As soon as I hit the button and get the ticket, she's screaming. I whip around, and by the time I turn my head around, Troian is fully on her hands and knees and we've gone nuclear."

