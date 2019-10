Also available on the NBC app

Trixie Mattel is here to snatch your wig and steal your heart! The "RuPaul's Drag Race" star chatted with Access Hollywood about her upcoming "Grown Up" tour, which kicks off on Feb. 5, 2020 and runs through March 15, 2020. The skinny legend talks about what merch will be on the tour and what fans can expect.

