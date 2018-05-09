Trixie Mattel On Her Dream 'All Stars 4' Cast & Why She'd Never Do An All-Winners 'Drag Race' Season

Also available on the NBC app

Ahead of RuPaul's DragCon NYC 2018, Trixie Mattel sat down with Access to dish on her new music, holding her third-annual DragCon panel with Katya and the "theatrical" crowned queens entrance she has up her sleeve. Plus, which former contestants would she love to see on "All Stars 4"? RuPaul's DragCon NYC runs from Sept. 28–30 at the Javits Center in Manhattan. Learn more about DragCon NYC: https://rupaulsdragcon.com

