Also available on the nbc app

Trixie Mattel & Katya Zamolodchikova are getting wild as they prepare to host the Streamy Awards! The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums dished on their favorite YouTubers, why apology videos and mukbangs are so mesmerizing, and if they think they have a shot of taking home a trophy. The Streamys are on Saturday, December 12 at 9PM ET/6PM PT on YouTube.

Appearing: