Tristan Thompson Shares Message About The Future: 'Make Space For Grief In The Process Of Growth'

CLIP05/26/22

Tristan Thompson is leaving the past behind. The 31-year-old NBA star shared a vague message on his Instagram Story Wednesday about leaving room to grow into a new future. "Growth requires us to leave something behind...Make space for grief in the process of growth. You have to mourn your former life to make room for a newer you." Tristan's post comes one day after his ex Khloe Kardashian appeared on Dear Media's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, where she said there are "good sides" to Tristan.

