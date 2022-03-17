Also available on the nbc app

Tristan Thompson is sharing a social media message in the wake of his paternity drama. The NBA star took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to post a cryptic quote about the past, present and future. The post read, "Let the past guide you, rather than making you feel guilty. Let the future excite you, rather than making you feel anxious. Let the present be a gift to you to feel alive, rather than a curse that makes you live in the past or future."

