Is Tristan Thompson trying to win Khloé Kardashian back? The NBA player has been keeping up with his ex-girlfriend's Instagram account as of late and has posted some flirtatious comments on her recent photos. When Khloé shared a sun-soaked selfie with an inspiring caption, Tristan replied that she was a "beautiful" diamond – a comment that did not go over well with fans.

