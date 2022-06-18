Main Content

Tristan Thompson Faces Backlash For Starring In Drake's Music Video Where Rapper Marries 23 Women

Tristan Thompson is getting some heat for appearing in Drake's newest music video. The 35-year-old rapper dropped the video for his single "Falling Back" from his seventh studio album "Honestly, Nevermind" on Friday. In the clip, Drake marries 23 women and Tristan serves as his best man, giving him advice before the nuptials. The video comes at an interesting time. On Wednesday, fans got to see the fall out of the 31-year-old basketball player's relationship with Khloé Kardashian. Back in December, Tristan admitted to having a sexual relationship with fitness influencer Maralee Nicols while he was dating the reality star, whom he shares 4-year-old daughter True with. It was later revealed that Tristan is the father of Nichols' child.

