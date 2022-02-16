Maralee Nichols claims that Tristan Thompson has not yet taken steps to be a part of their infant son's life. Days after a report claimed the Indiana Pacers star would likely pay $40,000 a month in child support, a rep for the fitness model claimed in a statement to Access Hollywood in part, "[Thompson] has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance." Access Hollywood has reached out to Tristan's team for comment.

