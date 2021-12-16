Also available on the nbc app

Tristan Thompson has reportedly admitted that he and Maralee Nichols, the woman who has sued the NBA star claiming she conceived his third child, had a sexual relationship over the course of multiple months. In a new legal declaration also obtained by The Daily Mail, the athlete reportedly admitted that they saw each other "sporadically" between December 2020 and March 2021, and their affair was "based on sex only."

